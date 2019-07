The ABC Pro Rodeo for 2020 will be April 2 – 4, and one thing is for certain. The location will not be the Municipal Coliseum because the coliseum was torn down this year.

On Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. rodeo organizers will announce both the location and a donation.

The ABC Pro Rodeo benefits the Lubbock Boys & Girls club and other local charities.

Use the video player below to WATCH LIVE. App users might need to click here. A replay will be available shortly after the live event is over.