Amazon officially confirmed 230 new jobs and $24 million facility in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) announced the expansion of Amazon in Lubbock during a press conference Monday.

LEDA confirmed that Amazon will bring 230 new jobs to Lubbock with two facilities including a $24 million location in the Lubbock Business Park.

EverythingLubbock.com carried the press conference live. Use the video link above to watch a replay.

LEDA referred to Amazon as, “an international leader in technology and online retail.”

In addition to the 230 new full-time jobs, there will be several hundred part-time jobs.

EverythingLubbock.com reported on December 1 that construction permits were requested.

JOB POSTINGS for Amazon in Lubbock are listed here: lubbockeda.org/jobs. Follow the link and scroll down to the featured postings.

LEDA said 200 new full-time jobs will come to the facility in the business park with 150 – 200 part time jobs as well. The business park location is under construction and expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.

Amazon will establish a delivery station in Northwest Lubbock — creating 30 full time jobs, plus 70 – 90 part time jobs. The location is leased and those jobs are already posted, LEDA said.

“I don’t think this will be last of this type of announcement in our community in the months to come,” said City Council Member Steve Massengale.