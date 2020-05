LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Economic Recovery Taskforce (LERT) scheduled a news conference for Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. with guidelines for businesses opening May 8.

Use the video player above to watch live. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the video.

EverythingLubbock.com continues to track businesses in Lubbock or the South Plains that are open and/or making special arrangements during coronavirus or COVID-19.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19