Watch live, City of Lubbock announcing COVID-19 support programs

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 4:00 p.m. Wednesday to announce COVID-19 relief funding.

The Lubbock City said the City Council on Tuesday approved the use of dollars from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to set up programs for both individuals and businesses.

The types of assistance are:

Childcare (YWCA)

Utility Assistance (Neighborhood House)

Rental Assistance (Neighborhood House)

Mortgage Assistance (Lubbock Housing Finance Corporation)

Microgrant Support Program (Market Lubbock, Inc.)

The City of Lubbock issued the following statement:

City, Partner Organizations Offer Programs to Help Individuals Affected by COVID-19

In response to the Coronavirus outbreak, the City of Lubbock is using the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) to provide support for citizens, living within the city limits, who have been directly impacted financially by the pandemic. The City has collaborated with Neighborhood House, Lubbock Housing Finance Corporation, and the YWCA of Lubbock.

CRF- Emergency Rental Assistance, Mortgage Assistance and Utility Assistance Applications are available to complete and submit via: Online at mylubbock.us/communitydevelopment , Pick up at 1708 Crickets Ave. Email: cdinfo@mylubbock.us US Mail: Community Development PO Box 2000 Lubbock TX 79457 Call 775-2296 for assistance Payments will be made directly to the Owner/Manager, Mortgage Lending Company, and Utility providers.



CRF- Childcare Assistance Applicants must contact their childcare provider for a referral . Daycare centers or private in-home providers are eligible Childcare providers will contact YWCA for vouchers. YWCA will provide vouchers directly to the childcare providers.



CRF is available to all residents within the City of Lubbock, regardless of income, who have been directly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Please contact Community Development at (806)775-2296 for more information.