Watch, City of Lubbock hosts virtual news conference Monday with COVID-19 update

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock held a virtual news conference Monday with the latest information on COVID-19.

Use the video player above to watch a replay. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player. (The replay was added at 12:22 p.m. It might take a few minutes to process and show up.)

As of Sunday, Lubbock has 430 confirmed cases with 32 deaths and 107 recoveries.

In the press conference on Monday, the city said Walmart will provide testing at its location at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. The emphasis of the Walmart testing center will be first responders, but it will also be open to others. The city it is expected to open on Friday.

The city also said Covenant is doing tests at its clinic sites.

Mayor Dan Pope said Monday if someone cannot pay for testing, but needs a test, please call 806-775-2933. The city said it can access federal funding to help cover the cost of testing for anyone who cannot afford testing or cannot get insurance to cover it.

The mayor said he is committed to re-opening small businesses in Lubbock to in-person services. Currently, only curbside, delivery and take-out are allowed. But it must be done safely, he said. The mayor created a task force last week to help guide Lubbock on fully re-opening small businesses.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19