Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, August 26

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the fight against COVID-19.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent Keith Bryant joined the city’s press conference and provided an update.

Outdoor events involving more than 10 people must be approved because of an executive order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

City Councilman Steve Massengale said 53 events with fewer than 50 people had gone through a self-service approval process on the City of Lubbock website. Massengale said 74 events with 50 people or more had been approved after a review of each event’s safety plan.

Officials also said during the press conference that numbers reported by Texas Tech are part of the reporting to the City of Lubbock Health Department. Those numbers are not over-and-above the local numbers from the health department.

Massengale also said 972 businesses as of Wednesday morning enrolled in Lubbock Safe.

As of Tuesday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department reported 6,975 total cases for Lubbock and Lubbock County. The department also reported 94 deaths and 5,414 recoveries.