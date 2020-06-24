Watch live, City of Lubbock update on the fight against COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the fight against COVID-19.

On Tuesday evening, the City of Lubbock reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus. To date, the city reported 1,547 total cases, 671 recoveries and 51 deaths.

