Watch, city addresses COVID 15% over the limit in Lubbock, Trauma Service Area B

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock officials scheduled a press conference for 4:30 p.m. Thursday to address the rising number of COVID cases. Specifically, the number of COVID-positive hospital patients exceeded 15 percent in the greater Lubbock area on Monday.

If that continues, it will have consequences including possible orders from Governor Greg Abbott to restrict business.

City Councilman Steve Massengale said the rate for Trauma Service Area B (TSA B) on Tuesday was in excess of 16.6 percent. That means Lubbock has been up over 15 percent for two days in a row.

Massengale said if the rate stays over 15 percent for seven days in a row, then businesses currently at 75 percent capacity will be reduced to 50 percent capacity. Bars would close. Hospitals would not be allowed to perform elective surgeries.