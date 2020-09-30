Watch live, debate coverage of Trump vs Biden

CLEVELAND — President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will meet in their first debate Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. (Central).

With the election 35 days away as of Tuesday, and early voting already underway in some states, Biden has a lead over Trump in most national polls.

Political anchor Evan Donovan and digital anchor J.B. Biunno from our Nexstar sister station WFLA will provide coverage before, during and after the debate. They will be joined by Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer and WHO 13 News political director Dave Price.

