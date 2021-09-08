Watch: Drug operation in Lubbock “Taste the Rainbow,” federal officials hold press conference

LUBBOCK, Texas – Federal officials held a news conference for Wednesday afternoon in Lubbock to announce, “a large-scale drug and gun-trafficking investigation.” Use the video player above to watch a replay.
The law enforcement effort was code-named “Operation Taste the Rainbow,” a federal statement said.
“Frequently when we run large-scale investigations, we’ll assign the case a title,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno.
“In this instance the name was selected because early on in the investigation we were encountering methamphetamine that was colored different colors, so we went with ‘Taste the Rainbow’ because we were encountering these different colored methamphetamines,” DeSarno said.
At about 2:00 p.m., an indictment of 34 people was unsealed. The indictment accused the defendants of, among many other things, distribution of methamphetamine.
- Jesse Martinez Jr.
- Oscar Alcala Jr
- Teresa Delhierro
- Stephanie Shea Ortiz
- Austin Tyler Grant
- Isaac Levi Hernandez
- Robert Rangel Jr.
- Sergio Lopez
- Symon Anthony Maldonado
- Samantha Denise Rodriguez
- Michael Joseph Ybarra
- Christopher Ray Lovington
- Megan Francisca Gomez
- Gabriel Lee Mendoza
- Jessie Luciano Salazar
- Ruby Alexis Banuelos
- Adriana Pena
- Alexandria Unique Conner
- Bobby Joe Garcia Jr.
- Christopher Eldon Limbaugh
- Christopher Daniel Garcia
- Bobbi Jean Hendrix
- Alexandra Cruz
- James Raul Garza
- David Bustos Jr.
- Gerald Felipe Vargas
- Julie Ann Sifuentes
- Daniel Ramon Jr.
- Kelsey Marie Applegate
- Toby Mack Woods
- Katie Dshawn Montez
- Beatrice Delgado
- Colten Shane White
- Madison Whitney Michaels
Interestingly, one of the defendants in the indictment, Christopher Eldon Limbaugh, went by the AKA of “Skittles.”
During the press conference, officials said Christopher Ruiz, Bobby Garcia, Oscar Alcala, Jr., Alexandra Cruz and Christopher Limbaugh were still fugitives.
The official statement said participants included Acting United States Attorney Prerak Shah, FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno, Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Joe Longway, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell and Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe. Official with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Dallas Field Division, U.S. Marshals Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration Dallas Field Division and Homeland Security Investigations were also on hand, the statement said.