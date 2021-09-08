Watch: Drug operation in Lubbock “Taste the Rainbow,” federal officials hold press conference

LUBBOCK, Texas – Federal officials held a news conference for Wednesday afternoon in Lubbock to announce, “a large-scale drug and gun-trafficking investigation.” Use the video player above to watch a replay.

The law enforcement effort was code-named “Operation Taste the Rainbow,” a federal statement said.

“Frequently when we run large-scale investigations, we’ll assign the case a title,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno.

“In this instance the name was selected because early on in the investigation we were encountering methamphetamine that was colored different colors, so we went with ‘Taste the Rainbow’ because we were encountering these different colored methamphetamines,” DeSarno said.

At about 2:00 p.m., an indictment of 34 people was unsealed. The indictment accused the defendants of, among many other things, distribution of methamphetamine.

Jesse Martinez Jr.

Oscar Alcala Jr

Teresa Delhierro

Stephanie Shea Ortiz

Austin Tyler Grant

Isaac Levi Hernandez

Robert Rangel Jr.

Sergio Lopez

Symon Anthony Maldonado

Samantha Denise Rodriguez

Michael Joseph Ybarra

Christopher Ray Lovington

Megan Francisca Gomez

Gabriel Lee Mendoza

Jessie Luciano Salazar

Ruby Alexis Banuelos

Adriana Pena

Alexandria Unique Conner

Bobby Joe Garcia Jr.

Christopher Eldon Limbaugh

Christopher Daniel Garcia

Bobbi Jean Hendrix

Alexandra Cruz

James Raul Garza

David Bustos Jr.

Gerald Felipe Vargas

Julie Ann Sifuentes

Daniel Ramon Jr.

Kelsey Marie Applegate

Toby Mack Woods

Katie Dshawn Montez

Beatrice Delgado

Colten Shane White

Madison Whitney Michaels

Interestingly, one of the defendants in the indictment, Christopher Eldon Limbaugh, went by the AKA of “Skittles.”

During the press conference, officials said Christopher Ruiz, Bobby Garcia, Oscar Alcala, Jr., Alexandra Cruz and Christopher Limbaugh were still fugitives.

Image provided by US Department of Justice during a press conference in Lubbock

The official statement said participants included Acting United States Attorney Prerak Shah, FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno, Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Joe Longway, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell and Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe. Official with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Dallas Field Division, U.S. Marshals Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration Dallas Field Division and Homeland Security Investigations were also on hand, the statement said.