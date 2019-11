LUBBOCK, Texas — HEB broke ground Thursday afternoon in Lubbock for its first location in the Hub City.

It will be a 120,000-square-foot grocery store which is slated to open in late 2020.

The groundbreaking ceremony included Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, Raider Red, the Texas Tech Pom Squad and Lubbock-Cooper High School Drum Corps.

