Watch live, Lubbock ISD plans for COVID safety and flexible options for families

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD scheduled a press conference for Thursday morning at 9:00 about district’s COVID-19 planning efforts and educational options for the upcoming school year.

Use the video player above to watch live. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of the player.

LISD said, “Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo will provide information including flexible learning options for families, safety protocols to keep students and staff safe at school, and communication efforts to keep families informed.”

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains