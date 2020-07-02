Watch live, Lubbock ISD plans for COVID safety and flexible options for families

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD scheduled a press conference for Thursday morning at 9:00 about district’s COVID-19 planning efforts and educational options for the upcoming school year.

LISD said, “Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo will provide information including flexible learning options for families, safety protocols to keep students and staff safe at school, and communication efforts to keep families informed.”

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains

