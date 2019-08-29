WATCH LIVE: Lubbock law enforcement talks about the local case against nationally-known serial killer

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police and other local law enforcement agencies scheduled a press conference for 2:00 pm Thursday which EverythingLubbock.com will live stream (use the video player above).

On Tuesday evening, EverythingLubbock.com broke the story that Lubbock Police presented a criminal case for murder against nationally-infamous serial killer Samuel Little.

Little was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Lubbock for the 1993 murder of Bobbie Ann Fields (also known as Bobby Fields-Wilson).

Image of Bobbie Fields provided by Lubbock Police

In 2018, Little made national news for his many confessions of murder. He confessed to more than 90 murders and investigators nationwide have tied him to more than 60 murders.

EverythingLubbock.com broke the story last year that Little had an arrest record in Lubbock – specifically for shoplifting. He was ordered to serve 14 days in jail.

