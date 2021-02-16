Watch, Lubbock response to winter weather emergency

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will hold a news conference on the ongoing winter weather event Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

Mayor Dan Pope said Lubbock sent 125 cots to Abilene to help that city with its emergency response. The mayor and Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson pleaded with people to stay off of the ice atop the playa lakes because the ice is thin and will not support the weight of a person.

City Manager Jarrett Atkinson said the infrastructure in West Texas is not made for extended periods of cold such that we experienced in the last few days. Nevertheless, he said Lubbock handled the weather emergency very well.

Plans are in place for warming stations in Lubbock, if needed, Atkinson said.

During the press conference, Mayor Pope was asked if widespread electric outages in Texas shook his confidence in EROCOT. Lubbock Power and Light is on track to join ERCOT in the near future.

Pope said priority one is to get through the current cold spell. But he also said he has questions and concerns.