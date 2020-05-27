Watch live, Lubbock update on COVID-19 recovery efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 Wednesday morning to provide an update on recovery efforts related to COVID-19 or coronavirus.

As of Tuesday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department reported 674 total cases of COVID-19 with 50 deaths and 452 recoveries.

Among the topics to be discussed in the press conference is an update on reopening business in Lubbock.

