Watch replay, Miracles Christmas Parade

LUBBOCK, Texas — We were pleased to broadcast the 2019 Miracles Christmas Parade as a livestream on EverythingLubbock.com.

The live event is over. As soon as we process the video you can use the video link above for a replay. The livestream is a big file so please be patient and give it a moment to load and play. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the video player.

KAMC Will re-broadcast the parade according to the schedule below.

Air Dates:

  • Sunday, December 15th: 4pm – 5pm
  • Sunday, December 22nd: 4pm – 5pm 
  • Wednesday, December 25th: 6am – 7am
  • Wednesday, December 25th: 11am – Noon

