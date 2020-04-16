Watch live, Pope holds press conference on reopening business in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope scheduled a press conference for 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Lubbock City Hall.

Use the video link above to watch live. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view.

The city said Pope will make an announcement regarding the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force which will make recommendations to the Lubbock City Council on how to quickly and safely restart the local economy.

Non-essential businesses have been restricted under an emergency declaration by the mayor (and also a declaration by Texas Governor Gregg Abbott) in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

Related Story: Mayor to appoint economic recovery task force in search of new normal

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19