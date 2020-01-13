Watch: procession for Reyna and Hill comes back to Lubbock

1  of  2
LUBBOCK, Texas — The bodies of Nicholas Reyna and Eric Hill came back to Lubbock Monday evening. EverythingLubbock.com provided a live stream of the procession as it approached the office Lubbock County Medical Examiner in the 4400 block of South Loop 289.

EDITORIAL NOTE: There is a technical problem that lasts for a few seconds in the video. You can scroll past it if you want.

