Watch live, protesters storm Capitol Building

WASHINGTON — Supporters of President Donald Trump marched on the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday and breached security. Members of the U.S. House and Senate were scheduled to approve the Electoral College vote in favor Joe Biden. Some senators and house members planned to object.

Protestors were inside the Capitol Building. Watch live, events unfold as protesters march on Capitol Hill. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Use the video player above.

WATCH LIVE coverage on the KAMC Facebook page:

WATCH LIVE coverage on the KLBK Facebook page

WATCH: Protestors going through desks on the US Senate floor.



pic.twitter.com/FxQoSrsW3P — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 6, 2021

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021