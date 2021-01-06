Watch live, protesters storm Capitol Building

WASHINGTON — Supporters of President Donald Trump marched on the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday and breached security. Members of the U.S. House and Senate were scheduled to approve the Electoral College vote in favor Joe Biden. Some senators and house members planned to object.
Protestors were inside the Capitol Building. Watch live, events unfold as protesters march on Capitol Hill. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Use the video player above.
WATCH: Protestors going through desks on the US Senate floor.— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 6, 2021
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021
The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.
And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.
JUST WOW.— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 6, 2021
(📸 Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/Tddk8iFwm8