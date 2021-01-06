Watch live, protesters storm Capitol Building

WASHINGTON — Supporters of President Donald Trump marched on the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday and breached security. Members of the U.S. House and Senate were scheduled to approve the Electoral College vote in favor Joe Biden. Some senators and house members planned to object.

Protestors were inside the Capitol Building. Watch live, events unfold as protesters march on Capitol Hill. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Use the video player above.

