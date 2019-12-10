Texas Tech addresses two recent sexual assault incidents

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech scheduled a time for Tuesday morning when news reporters could ask about two recent sexual assault incidents.

Lieutenant Amy Ivey provided an update and answered questions starting at 10:45 a.m. In the above video player, you can watch a condensed replay of the press conference.

On Sunday morning, Texas Tech said “a female was approached by a Hispanic male on the south side of Coleman Residence Hall. The female advised she was sexually assaulted.”

Then on Monday evening, Texas Tech said, a man approached a female and “attempted to assault her.” There was some similarity in the physical description of the suspect in both incidents.

“It’s uncertain at this time if the two are related,” Texas Tech said Monday night. “Texas Tech Police and Lubbock Police Department have an increased patrol presence around campus.”

On Tuesday, Texas Tech Police released additional photos of a suspect and a vehicle.

(Photos provided by TTU Police)

(Photos provided by TTU Police)

Related Story: Texas Tech reports second assault on campus

Related Story: TTU Police investigate sexual assault early Sunday