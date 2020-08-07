Watch, Texas Tech athletics press conference after firing of coach Stollings

Coach Malikah Willis was asked to remain. Other Lady Raider staff let go.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt scheduled a press conference for 3:00 p.m. via Internet video conference.

Use the video player above to watch a replay. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of the player.

Nikita Lowry Dawkins (left) and Marlene Stollings (right), image from file video (Nexstar/Staff)

Texas Tech fired, effective immediately, Lady Raider Head Coach Marlene Stollings on Thursday evening. An assistant Lady Raider coach, Nikita Lowry Dawkins, was fired effective immediately on Friday morning.

The terminations came shortly after USA Today revealed claims of abuse from the players against the coaching staff including but not limited to sexual harassment.

Texas Tech said coach Malikah Willis was asked to remain with the Lady Raiders. Other members of the staff have been let go, according to Hocutt.

“We have failed them [the players] and we need to do better,” Hocutt said. “I apologize. We’re going to get this right.”

Hocutt said Stollings’ contract was terminated for cause and Texas Tech owes no further money under the contract.

Hocutt rhetorically asked if he should lose his job over the situation. He said the decision is up to Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. Hocutt said he believes that Schovanec trusts his commitment to making things right.