WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday evening, news broke that Iran fired missiles at U.S. facilities in Iraq. Iran said it was revenge for the U.S. drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani.

Trump spoke on Wednesday morning. The live event is over; please use the video player for a replay.

