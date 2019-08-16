Watch: LPD officer says “It’s hard to forgive” the man who shot him 4 times

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Officer Timothy Varner described what it was like to come back to work after he was shot four times.

A jury on Wednesday convicted Jeremy Moor of aggravated assault on a police officer, and the very next day the same jury sentenced Moor to life in prison for what he did to Varner.

In October of 2013, police responded to a 911 call at the Salvation Army location in Lubbock. Varner told an eyewitness he wanted to have a shootout with the cops and die.

“He shot, I shot. We both made it out alive,” Varner said. “I’m thankful he didn’t die.”

“I don’t know what I would have done if I had taken someone’s life,” Varner said.

“He shot the uniform. It’s kind of hard to forgive that,” Varner said. “He did not shoot Tim Varner. He shot an officer. And that’s pretty hard to forgive.”

Use the video link to see Varner’s comments after Moor was sentenced to prison.