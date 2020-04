LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council meets in special session via teleconference Friday at 2:00 pm.

Use the video player above to watch. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.

SPECIAL NOTE: Some of our viewers are able to see the video player just fine. Others are getting an error message on the video player. An alternative way of watching can be found here from the city: https://zoom.us/j/919334230

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19