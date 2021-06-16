Watch: Lubbock Police provide update after 14-year-old gunned down in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police scheduled a press conference for 2:30 to follow up on the shooting and killing of Dequavion Traylor, age 14.

Lubbock Police were called for shots-fired on June 9 at at the Ella Apartments, 1102 58th Street. Officers found Dequavion Traylor with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died.

During the press conference, police said seven arrests were made. Six were juveniles and their names were not released. One of them, Mifford Malicke Hannon III, was (legally) an adult. His arrest was already reported publicly.