Watch, Lubbock to provide 6:00 pm update on COVID-19 developments

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host a press conference Thursday at 6:00 pm with updates on the fight against COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The city said the investigations of two Lubbock cases are complete. A third investigation was still ongoing. The risk of exposure at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport was low. The risk of exposure at Rosa’s Cafe, 4th and Quaker, was also low, the city said.

All three Lubbock cases, as of Thursday, were related to travel — either out of state or out of the country.