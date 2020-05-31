WATCH: Man with firearm tackled at Lubbock protest

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man holding a firearm was taken down by citizens and police Saturday evening at Lubbock’s protests of George Floyd’s death on 19th Street and University Avenue.

A video (embedded below) shows the man drop his weapon and immediately get tackled by another man.

Protesters gathered in Tim Cole Memorial Park Saturday evening, to protest the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who was in police custody when he died. According to a reporter on the scene, as many as 150 people joined the protest.