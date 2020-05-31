Breaking News
WATCH: Man with firearm taken down at Lubbock protest

WATCH: Man with firearm tackled at Lubbock protest

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man holding a firearm was taken down by citizens and police Saturday evening at Lubbock’s protests of George Floyd’s death on 19th Street and University Avenue.

A video (embedded below) shows the man drop his weapon and immediately get tackled by another man.

You can watch a video of the incident below.

Protesters gathered in Tim Cole Memorial Park Saturday evening, to protest the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who was in police custody when he died. According to a reporter on the scene, as many as 150 people joined the protest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar