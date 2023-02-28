LUBBOCK, Texas — Mayor Tray Payne makes his inaugural State of the City address Tuesday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

“He will discuss the city’s accomplishments of the previous year, current priorities, and the vision and goals for the community in the year to come,” a statement from the city said.

The event starts at 11:30 Tuesday, however, in previous years, the actual speech starts closer to noon. Use the video player above to watch live and check back later for a replay.

The Lubbock Apartment Association sponsors the event and proceeds go to charity. This is the 41st annual State of the City in Lubbock.

“As is tradition, the Mayor of Lubbock chooses the charity, and this year Mayor Payne and his wife Heidi selected Lubbock Meals on Wheels.”