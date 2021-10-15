WATCH: NM State Police have released new video in the arrest of Midland murder suspect

NEW MEXICO (Nexstar)- The New Mexico State Police Department has released video of the pursuit and arrest of murder suspect Kionne Lewis last month.

Lewis, 29, has been charged with Capital Murder in the shooting death of Travae Jackson, 28. He has also been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for shooting an un-named friend of Jackson. According to an arrest affidavit, Jackson had taken out a restraining order against Lewis before she was killed.





Around 12:42 p.m. on September 27, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the 3400 block of N Midland Drive in reference to a disturbance with weapons. Upon arriving on the scene, police found Jackson dead inside her apartment. According to MPD, Jackson was shot multiple times.

Police then made contact with the other victim who identified Lewis as the man who shot him. After speaking with Lewis’ brother, police said they suspected Lewis might have run to New Mexico to hide. That is when the NM State Police picked up the trail.

According to a release, a State Police officer saw Lewis’ vehicle in Vaughn, NM, a small community 96 miles north of Roswell on U.S. 285. When the officer attempted to stop Lewis, he rammed the officer’s State Police patrol vehicle, disabling it. Lewis left the scene in his truck.

About 40 minutes later, officers again located Lewis about 25 miles north of Roswell driving south towards Roswell on Highway 285. Officers again attempted to stop Lewis, but he refused to pull over.

The pursuit continued south on U.S. 285 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. On U.S. 285 near milepost 132, Lewis drove off the roadway and into a pasture. There, Lewis stopped his truck and ran into an area surrounded by farms and ranches.

Police were later notified that three armed ranchers were holding Lewis at gunpoint, waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

“I looked back this way and I seen him running…He wanted a ride to midland. We told him well if you put your gun over here, then we can, maybe we can arrange a ride to midland or whatever. So, we stalled long enough…just in time,” one rancher told police.

Lewis is now back in Midland County, but is also facing charges in New Mexico for Battery of a Police Officer as well as Evading Arrest.