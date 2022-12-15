FORT WORTH — A pilot ejected from a Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II fighter jet during a failed landing at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Thursday morning, according to a report from EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliate, KXAS.

Use the video player above to see it.

According to a report, the White Settlement Police Department was called by U.S. Navy Police and Lockheed Martin to help clear onlookers from a road near the runway where the incident took place.

A video of the failed landing showed the plan landing vertically when it bounced on the runway. A pilot was seen ejecting safely after the plane tipped over onto the nose.

Lockheed Martin released the following statement to KXAS:

“We are aware of the F-35B crash on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth and understand that the pilot ejected successfully. Safety is our priority, and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol.”