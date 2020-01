LUBBOCK, Texas — Mayor Dan Pope is scheduled to give the State of the City address Tuesday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The event is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., but typically the mayor does not start until about noon.

The Lubbock Apartment Association organized the event and a portion of proceeds go to the charity of the mayor’s choice. Use the video player above.