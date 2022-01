LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Volunteer Firefighter Association said wildfire danger is high, and everyone’s help is needed to prevent disaster. The association, along with the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management, held a press conference Thursday morning.

Related Story: Lubbock Co. commissioners approve partial burn ban Monday

They discussed the recently enacted burn ban for parts of Lubbock County. The live event is over. Please use the video player above to watch a replay.