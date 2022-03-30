LUBBOCK, Texas — The city of Lubbock announced spring and summer irrigation restrictions, which will begin April 1.

In the last 15 to 20 years, on a peak day, the Lubbock community used around 85 million gallons of water. Since its conservation efforts, the Lubbock community now uses around 55 million gallons of water on a peak day.

“That is a huge difference, and it saves a lot of money,” said Aubrey Spear, the city’s Water Utilities Director, said Wednesday.

Water conservation efforts, like the irrigation restrictions, are especially helpful when it comes to droughts, the city said.

“It’s in order to make sure that we’re being proactive and conserving throughout the year every year,” Spear explained.

That doesn’t mean you can’t water your lawn, but only on certain days of the week.

The city’s press release broke down the days and times Lubbock residents should water their lawns.

Watering Days and Times • Irrigate landscape only during two assigned days per week year-round • Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address: Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 – Tuesday and Friday Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday & Saturday

“Sunday is the only day that we don’t have anybody irrigating so that our system can stabilize for the next week,” he shared.

Spear recommended watering at specific times: between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m.

“Between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. is when we have the highest evaporation rate, and we lose a lot of water just to evaporation. It would never help with your landscape,” he said.

The city added, your lawn only needs about an inch and a half of water each week.

“A tuna can is probably about an inch and a half deep. Put it out there in the middle of your [lawn], and after you finish watering, see if it filled it up,” Spear suggested.

He said there’s an economic incentive: the more water you use, the higher price you’ll pay for every thousand gallons.