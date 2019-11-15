Waters Elementry is looking for the owner of this picture of a veteran

LUBBOCK, Texas — Waters Elementary School celebrates Veterans Day every year by hosting an Armed Forces Day Museum.

“There were tables set up all around the library and there was a board here and it had all their names,” said Summer Hight, a Waters 4th grader.

According to the school, they are reminding students what to be thankful for and what it means to be a patriot.

“They protect our country,” Hight said. “It’s just a chance to say thank you.”

Kayla Davis, Waters library media specialist, said all the artifacts on display are brought in by students to be shown off.

“The kids get really excited to have somebody to represent because we also do a brick wall with the names of their family members on it as well,” she said.

After two years, they still haven’t found the home to one picture of a veteran, Davis said.

“This one belongs to a kid so we are trying to get it back to their family,” Davis said.

She said the school has tried word of mouth and social media, but still hasn’t found it’s home.

“Put it out again this year to see if anyone recognized it when they came through,” Davis said. “I am thinking it’s a former student and they just forgot to get it but I don’t know.”

If you know anything about this veteran or the family they say to please call the school at (806) 766-6207.