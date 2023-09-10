PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University, Plainview ISD, and the Central Plains Center are teaming up to host the Walk for Suicide Awareness on September 16.

Registration for the Walk for Suicide Awareness will begin at 8:00 a.m. at the Wayland soccer field. According to a press release, the walk will then begin at 9:00 a.m., and will include testimonies of suicide survivors as well as family members who have lost loved ones.

A press release said counseling support and resources will be available during the event.

Organizers for the walk are accepting orders for event t-shirts. Shirts are $12 or $14 for plus sizes. T-shirts may be ordered by calling Brandy Heads at 806-291-3764, Valerie Hernandez at 806-291-4470 or Jeffrey De La Garza at 806-293-6114.