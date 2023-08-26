PLAINVIEW, Texas — Linda Adkins, granddaughter of Dr. James Henry Wayland, will be a featured speaker on August 31 when Wayland Baptist University celebrates its 115th anniversary.

Adkins will share memories of her grandfather, who founded the university as Wayland Literary and Technical Institute.

The Founders Day celebration will kick off at 5:00 p.m. on the front steps of Gates Hall. Dr. Claude Lusk, Senior Vice President of Operations and Student Life, is scheduled to welcome guests.

The first 200 people to arrive at Wayland’s Founders Day celebration receive a free T-shirt featuring Wayland’s recently updated Pioneer Pete mascot.

The community celebration will be free and open to the public.

“We invite the Plainview community and everyone throughout the South Plains to come join the celebration,” said Christina Longoria, Digital Media Manager and primary organizer of the Founders Day celebration