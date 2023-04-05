PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University students participated in a Spring Break outreach project, according to a press release from the university.

“I was so nervous to go on this trip,” Rosa Ramirez said of her participation in Beach Reach, a Spring Break evangelistic outreach of Texas Baptist Student Ministries.

Even before she made the 700-mile journey to South Padre Island, the Wayland sophomore knew she was way out of her comfort zone, she said, “God gave me confidence in sharing my faith. The Lord showed me, ‘Yeah, you can do this.'” she said.

Ramirez was among 21 Wayland students and staffers who participated in a Spring Break outreach projects sponsored by Wayland’s Baptist Student Ministries. Some, like Ramirez, were among 889 Texas college students who participated in Beach Reach, while others traveled to Mission to conduct outreach sport camps and help Buckner International with a construction project.

Wayland BSM Director Jr Dunn said Beach Reach volunteers provided 15,705 safe rides to students and served 17,235 pancakes during the week-long evangelistic effort. Volunteers from Wayland and other schools prayed with 8,589 people and had 6,360 spiritual conversations.

“When you are back in the back of the van to talk to people, you feel like your heart is beating through your chest, but I saw God at work with miracles, signs, and wonders.” said Evan Miken, a senior from Houston who was making a return trip to South Padre.

Miken said the week “ignited a fire inside to keep doing what we were doing on campus.”

“As believers of Jesus, we are commanded to share Him and His love to those around us. These students were being obedient to Him,” said Donnie Brown, Wayland’s Director of Spiritual Life. He traveled with students who worked with immigrants and locals in Mission.

Christian Ortega, a junior at Wayland, helped install drywall in a home Buckner International is building for a family living in a small RV-style trailer.

“None of us knew what we were doing, but through God’s grace we were able to figure out how to install drywall,” Ortega said. “God gave me the opportunity to talk to the homeowner during the week. He came from a Catholic background but was a practicing Mormon. I didn’t go to argue with him, but to share my faith with him and share the love of Christ with him.”

“Why did we do all of this?” Brown asked rhetorically during the chapel presentation. “It was for one purpose, and that was to share the love of Jesus. But you don’t have to go to South Padre or Mission to see God at work because God is working right here in Plainview. God is working right here at Wayland Baptist University. God is at work, and He is calling us to join Him.