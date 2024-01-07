LUBBOCK, Texas — Dr. Daniel E. “Dann” Wigner has returned to Wayland Baptist University as an Assistant Professor of English in the School of Languages and Literature.

“Dann is no stranger to WBU,” Dr. Kimberlee Mendoza, Dean of the School of Languages and Literature said. “We’re excited to have him join the L&L family fulltime this spring as an Assistant Professor of English.”

Dr. Wigner comes to Wayland from All Saints Episcopal School in Lubbock, but has served as an adjunct professor at Wayland since 2007.

In addition to his work at Wayland and All Saints Episcopal School, Dr. Wigner has served as an adjunct professor at Middle Tennessee State University and South Plains College.