PLAINVIEW, Texas — Celebrating her lifelong commitment to nursing and education, Wayland Baptist University posthumously conferred an honorary Bachelor of Nursing degree on Irene Wilson George, mother of Bertha Mieth.

Dr. Bobby Hall, Wayland’s President, presented the honorary degree before announcing the recipient of the scholarship.

“We’ve come to know that Bertha’s mother almost completed her college degree but came up one class short,” Hall said. “We would like to help her complete that journey.”

Hall said Irene’s zeal for nursing was matched only by her passion to serve the lord.

“She instilled in her daughter, Bertha, that you don’t have to have money in your pocket, but you must have the love of Christ in your heart,” he said.