PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University’s Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival is less than a month away, slated for September 16. The deadline to secure vendor and food truck spaces is September 1.

“We loaded up the place with vendors last year and had people wanting to set up outside. So, this year we’ve got spaces available inside and outside,” said Melcher, the event co-chair representing the Plainview community

The press release said vendor booths are $50 for a 10’x10′ space, while food truck and food booths are $75 for a variety of different sizes.

“I guess we need to remind folks that spaces are limited,” Amber McCloud, the event co-chair representing Wayland said. “We’ve got premium spots available, inside, outside and on the parking lot.”

To register to become a vendor at the Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival click here.