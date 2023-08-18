PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University’s Ben and Bertha Mieth School of Nursing grand opening ceremonies are set to take place on August 21 at 10:30 a.m. at 8300 Pat Brooker Road in Live Oak.

Wayland said in a press release that a ribbon-cutting ceremony, reception and tours will follow.

Ben and Bertha Mieth will be recognized for their gift to the school of nursing, which provides funding for the facilities and equipment needs.

The couple seeks to encourage students interested in the medical field to follow the university’s founder, Dr. J.H. Wayland, who understood the importance of education grounded in faith and service.

The event is open to the public, according to the press release.