PLAINVIEW, Texas–Wayland Baptist University’s School of Creative Arts will present guest pianist Dr. Se-Hee Jin for a recital.

The recital will take place on November 9 at 7:00 p.m., in the Earl W. Miller Recital Hall at Wayland’s Plainview campus.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished artist to our campus,” said Dr. Richard Fountain, Dean of the School of Creative Arts.

According to a press release, Dr. Jin, an Assistant Professor of Piano at Texas Tech University, received her training at Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY and at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, South Korea.

“Dr. Jin has recently arrived at Texas Tech and is already making many wonderful connections around the panhandle,” Dr. Fountain expressed.

The release said the recital entitled “New Perspectives: Baroque & Classical Reflections,” will feature works by American composer John Harbison, Italian composers Teresa Procaccini and Elena Barbara Giuranna, and French composer Cesar Franck.

Admissions will be free and open to the public.