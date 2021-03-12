WBU to hold in-person graduation ceremonies, April 24

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wayland Baptist University will hold in-person graduation with COVID protocols in place. The date was set as April 24.

The Hutcherson Center will open to the public one hour before each ceremony. Tickets must be obtained in advance. Wayland said it will call for physical distancing and the wearing of facemasks at all times.

“Those attending will be expected to abide by these guidelines,” WBU said. The following is the full statement from WBU.

3 Ceremonies Highlight On-Campus Graduation at Wayland

PLAINVIEW – Students graduating from Wayland Baptist University in Plainview this spring will take part in an historic day on campus. In order to accommodate all graduates and their guests who wish to be present, Wayland will hold three ceremonies on April 24.

9 a.m. Ceremony: Students from the May and December classes of 2020 who were not able to participate in a formal graduation ceremony due to COVID restrictions

1 p.m. Ceremony: Graduates from the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences and School of Business

5 p.m. Ceremony: Graduates from the remaining academic schools

All ceremonies will take place in Hutcherson Center

Admission is free but guests must present a ticket

Students who requested tickets will have them to give to family members and friends who wish to attend

COVID-19 protocols will be in place

Wayland continues to follow COVID protocols as outlined by the Center for Disease Control, calling for physical distancing and the wearing of facemasks at all times. These protocols will remain in place for the graduation ceremonies and those attending will be expected to abide by these guidelines.

The venue will open to the public one hour before each ceremony. Parties are asked to enter as a group in order to be seated as a group according to COVID protocol. Individuals will not be allowed to save seats for those who have not yet arrived, and admittance is by ticket only.

The ceremonies will be approximately an hour in length, allowing cleaning crews the opportunity to clean, disinfect and reset between events. Those attending will be asked to disperse quickly and not congregate in any areas in or around the facility. The gymnasium will be cleared in a systematic manner immediately following each ceremony.

The 9 a.m. ceremony is designated for all 2020 graduates who were unable to have an official ceremony due to the pandemic. Wayland staff have contacted each graduate and 49 are expected to participate in the ceremony with more than 400 guests and university faculty in attendance. Graduates submitted the number of attendees who will be joining them. Tickets to accommodate the groups will be sent to graduates for distribution to their families and friends.

Students from the School of Business and School of Behavioral and Social Sciences will graduate at 1 p.m. The remaining graduates will participate in a 5 p.m. ceremony. Each ceremony will have 46 graduates participating and approximately 440 individuals in attendance. Tickets will also be required for these ceremonies and participants will have tickets in hand prior to the event.