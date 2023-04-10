LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health Levelland Physician Dr. John Hanna recently hit a huge milestone in his career after he delivered his 4000th baby on March 31.

“When I deliver the mother and then that baby grows up and I deliver them. When the next baby grows up and I deliver them, that has got to be a sign that it’s time to retire,” Hanna said. ” It’s awesome it just does not seem like it should go that fast.”

Statistically, Dr. Hanna delivered every third person in the town of Levelland. When it comes to deliveries, he has some interesting stories.

“I’ve delivered babies in the elevator. I was actually moonlighting in the emergency room in Lubbock one day and they were like emergency room physician stat to the parking lot,” Dr. Hanna said. “I was just like that can’t be good.”

Dr. Hanna has delivered around 100 sets of twins, and even up to nine babies in 24 hours.

There are approximately 220 babies born a year at the Levelland hospital.

“I kind of feel like all of my patients are my family, so I treat them that way and kind of get treated back that way,” Dr. Hanna said.

Dr. Hanna’s 4000th delivery, Jackson McCoy, was a full circle moment because he also delivered the parents, Summer Hernandez and Josh McCoy, and all of their siblings.

“He knows what he has doing, he knows everything anything that would have gone wrong he would have known what to do. We were in safe hands,” Hernandez said.

“Dr. Hanna all his nurses without him it would not have went so well. They did great, everything went smooth we love him,” McCoy said.

“To watch everybody else just kind of grow up, it’s the best part.,” Hanna said. “I could have done straight up OBGYN but if you do that then you don’t ever get to see the babies you don’t get to watch them grow up. And that’s one of the best parts.”

Dr. Hanna said his favorite part is doing what he loves in a small town.