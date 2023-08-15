LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning, Judy Tarwater and her husband worked as a team to piece hundreds of sausage breakfast sandwiches together.

The two have been loyal Meals on Wheels volunteers for three years and Tuesday was their first time packing breakfast meals.

“It’s a way to give back to the community that helped raise us,” Tarwater said.

However, they said they could use an extra hand.

Meals on Wheels added breakfast to the list of items they’re bringing to their clients’ homes back in June and since then, they’ve seen an increased need for volunteers.

“There’s a lot of volunteering from the Tech students, in my opinion, and when they’re gone you can really feel it, so summers are difficult,” Tarwater said.

Mary Gerlach, the assistant director at Meals on Wheels said she agrees with Tarwater. She believes the new addition is making a real difference for those who need it, but it also brings on a workload that Meals on Wheels can really feel when they don’t have a lot of volunteers packing meals.

“We do need volunteers. We need volunteers to help package the breakfast,” Gerlach said. “We were good on kitchen volunteers until we added this extra workload so we’re just now asking for help from the community.”

According to Gerlach, they could really use 10 to 12 volunteers in the kitchen. She also said that with more volunteers, they would be able to expand the breakfast deliveries from three days a week to five days a week.

“The two issues are our budget and then [getting] volunteers. We would not jump right now because we need to know that we consistently have enough people to package that much food,” Gerlach said.

Gerlach said people who wish to volunteer at Meals on Wheels can come in Monday through Friday anytime from eight in the morning to when they close down for the day at two in the afternoon.