Weather Headlines – January 6th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an updated forecast in your weather headlines.

• A strong arctic front will move through the South Plains early Thursday morning. Low temperatures will bottom out in the lower teens to lower 30s across the region.

• Wind chill values as cold as -10° are possible for areas along and to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. As a result, a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued from 4-11 AM CDT.

• High temperatures will occur during the early morning hours of Thursday, with temperatures only warming back into the mid 30s Thursday afternoon.

• Another cold night is expected Thursday night into Friday morning, with lows falling into the lower 10s to mid 20s.

• Above average temperatures return to the region for Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains! Stay warm.

-Jacob.

