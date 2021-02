Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 11

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Thursday, February 11, 2020.

Highlights

Full List

A New World Christian Learning Center (3720): Will Open 8:00 AM

All Saints Episcopal School (2048): 10:00 AM Start; Staff 9:30 AM

Alliance Credit Union (11): Opens at 10:00 AM

Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation (3688): 2 Hour Delay

Brownfield ISD (2060): 2 Hour Delay

Calvary Weekday Ministries (3692): 11:00 AM Start

Children’s Orchard Academy (3772): Closed

Children’s World (2240): Begins at 9:00 AM

City of Lubbock (2944): Opens at 9 a.m.

Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics (2408): Opens at 10:00 AM

Cradles to Crayons (3): Opens at 8 a.m.

Creative Learning Center (1100): Begins at 9:00 AM

Crosbyton CISD (1204): Begins at 10:00 AM; No Buses

DBS Kids (3812): Will Open 8:00 AM

DPS Department of Public Safety (3420): Opens at 10:00 AM

Elite Learing Academy I & II (2920): Opens at 10:00 AM

First Basin Credit Union (4): Opens at 10:00 AM

Frenship ISD (1004): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late

Harmony Science Academy (2268): 2 Hour Delay

High Point Village (3884): Begins at 10:00 AM

Hope Lutheran Church School (2088): Begins at 9:00 AM

Jayton-Girard ISD (2368): Begins at 10:30 AM; Out at 2:30 PM

Kids are Cool (1076): Begins at 9:00 AM

Kingdom Prep Academy (2304): Begins at 10:00 AM

Klondike ISD (2): Begins at 10:00 AM; No morning bus routes

LakeRidge UMC office (10): Opens at 10:00 AM

Lamesa ISD (2096): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses Pavement Only

Learning Tree Children’s Academy (3768): Begins at 9:00 AM

Lil Precious Steps Daycare (3656): 10:00 AM Start

Little Angels Feet Daycare (3404): 9:00 AM Start

Little Wings School (2264): Begins at 10:00 AM

LittleRidge at LakeRidge UMC (3928): Begins at 10:00 AM

Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Begins at 10:00 AM

Lubbock Christian School (2120): Begins at 10:00 AM

Lubbock Christian University (1136): Begins at 10:00 AM

Lubbock Cooper ISD (1020): Classes Canceled

Lubbock ISD (1000): 2 Hour Delay

Meadow ISD (2032): 10:00 AM Start; Staff 9:30 AM

Motely County ISD (1): Begins at 10:30 AM

My Little Playhouse – Lubbock (3880): Begins at 9:00 AM

My Little Playhouse, Brownfield (1164): Starts at 9:30 AM

O’Donnell ISD (2020): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late

Petersburg ISD (1060): Begins at 10:00 AM

Premier High School (3744): Begins at 10:00 AM

Ralls ISD (2040): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late

Rise Academy (2308): Begins at 10:00 AM

Roosevelt ISD (1024): 2 Hour Delay

Ropes ISD (1084): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses Pavement Only

Sharp Academy (3792): 9:00 AM Start

Slaton ISD (1032): Begins at 10:00 AM

Snyder ISD (2196): Remote Learning Only

Southcrest Christian School (2156): Begins at 10:00 AM

Southland ISD (1036): Begins at 10:00 AM

Spur ISD (2200): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late

St. Luke’s Parent Day Out (2324): Begins at 10:00 AM

St. Luke’s Pre-School & Kindergarten (2344): Begins at 10:00 AM

StarCare Specialty Health System Outpatient Clinic (9): Opens at 10:00 AM

Stepping Stones (1148): Begins at 9:00 AM

Tahoka ISD (2044): Begins at 10:00 AM

Tas Montessori (2272): 10:00 AM Start

Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center (2404): Begins at 10:00 AM

Texas Tech University (1068): 10:00 AM Start; Staff 9:30 AM

Tiny Tots U East (8): Closed

Tony Tots U at SouthHaven (7): Begins at 9:00 AM

Treehouse Children’s Academy (3760): Begins at 9:00 AM

TreeHouse Children’s Academy on Indiana (6): Closed

Trinity Christian Early Education (3924): 2 Hour Delay

Trinity Christian School (2176): 2 Hour Delay

Triumph Public High Schools – Lubbock (3780): Begins at 10:00 AM

WeeCare Learning Center (5): Begins at 9:00 AM

Westminster Presbyterian Preschool (3416): 9:00 AM Start