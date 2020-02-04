Weather related announcements for Tuesday, February 4

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288. Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, business or organization and which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.

Abernathy ISD

Game times have changed at Roosevelt. 4:00 Junior Varsity Girls and Boys 5:15 Varsity Girls 6:30 Varsity Boys

Borden County ISD

Basketball game times for Tuesday at Grady have been changed. The JV Boys will now play at 4:00 PM. The Varsity Girls game will start immediately following, and the Varsity Boys will begin immediately following the Varsity Girls game.

Brownfield ISD

Tuesday night games have been changed as follows: Sub varsity games- Cancelled. Varsity Girls- 4 pm. Varsity Boys- Immediately following girls game.

Crosbyton CISD

Tuesday games vs Wilson will begin at 5:00 pm with only Varsity playing.

Floydada Independent School District

Tuesday, Lady Winds will begin at 4:00 and the Winds to follow in the Whirlwind Gym. The JV Girls and JV Boys have been canceled.

Frenship ISD

Frenship vs Tascosa – Varsity Girls at 5:00 pm, Varsity Boys at 6:30 pm, JV Boys at 5:00 pm (New Gym), JV Girls at 6:30 pm (New Gym). All 9th Grade games canceled

Idalou ISD

HS Basketball @ Denver City 2-4-20 no JV games. Varsity Girls 4:00 Varsity Boys 5:15

Lamesa ISD

Tuesday, Boys and Girls, Freshman and JV basketball games vs Hereford have been cancelled. Varsity Girls will play at 5:00 PM and Varsity Boys will play at 6:30PM at O.W. Follis Gymnasium. LHS Softball scrimmage VS. Sweetwater has been canceled.

Levelland ISD

Baskethball game times – Varsity girls/JV boys 4:30 p.m. and Varsity boys/ JV girls 6:00 p.m. No 9th grade game.

Literacy Lubbock

Tuesday night classes are canceled

Lorenzo ISD

Changes to the Tuesday schedule. Varsity Boys will play in Southland at 4:00 pm. Varsity Girls will play in Lorenzo at 4:30 versus Lubbock Christian. The JV Girls game has been cancelled.

Lubbock ISD

Canceled: Lubbock ISD JV tennis tournament, All JV soccer games, All ninth-grade boys and girls basketball games. Time changes:

Lubbock High Varsity Girls and JV Boys Basketball games will be played at 4:30 p.m at Plainview

Lubbock High Varsity Boys and JV Girls Basketball games will be played at 6 p.m. at Plainview

Monterey Varsity Girls and JV Boys Basketball games will be played at 4:30 p.m. at Amarillo

Monterey Varsity Boys and JV Girls Basketball games will be played at 6 p.m. at Amarillo

Lubbock High/Coronado Varsity Boys and Girls Soccer will be played at 5 p.m.

Game day changes: Monterey boys soccer vs. Palo Duro at Dick Bivins Stadium moved to Wednesday at 5 p.m. Monterey girls soccer vs. Palo Duro at Monterey HS moved to Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Lubbock Cooper ISD

JV/Vars Girls Basketball @ Amarillo Caprock 6:00/4:30PM

JV/Vars Boys Basketball @ Amarillo Caprock 4:30/6:00PM

9th Boys/Girls games canceled

Meadow ISD

Basketball game times for Tuesday at O’Donnell have been changed. Varsity Girls will start at 4:30 pm with the Varsity boys starting afterwards. The JV Boys game has been cancelled.

Plainview ISD

Boys and girls basketball games versus Lubbock High Tuesday evening will be moved to earlier in the day. Varsity Girls and JV Boys will be 4:30 p.m. Varsity Boys and JV Girls will be at 6:00 p.m.

Boys and girls freshman games canceled. The softball scrimmage scheduled Tuesday v. Trinity Christian has been cancelled.

Roosevelt ISD

Canceling ACE (Afterschool Centers on Education) for Tuesday

Ropes ISD

New times Tuesday for Ropes vs Loop basketball games. JVB 4:00 pm, VG 5:00 pm, VB 6:30.

Shallowater ISD

All JV games have been cancelled Tuesday. Varsity girls will play at 4:00, and the Varsity boys will play immediately after.

Slaton ISD

Game time changes for Tuesday – Slaton vs. Littlefield district games at Slaton are as follows: Varsity Tigerettes at 4:00, Varsity Tigers at 5:15, JVG & JVB games have been canceled.

Smyer ISD

No JV games Tuesday. The varsity Lady Cats will play at 5:00 and the varsity Bobcats will play at 6:15. There will also be no JH Boys after school practice.

Tahoka ISD

JV Games have been canceled. Varsity games – in Plains – have been moved up: Girls 4 pm, with Boys immediately following.

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – LBB

Per National Weather Service Lubbock, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Tues 12pm thru Wed 6pm. If you are headed to LBB today, please be mindful of changing weather conditions. Call your airline with all flight status questions: American: 800-433-7300 Southwest: 800-435-9792 United: 800-864-8331