Weather related announcements for Tuesday, October 27

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288 (but with coronavirus we have limited staff in the newsroom). Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, business or organization and which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.

Frenship on Monday evening indicated a 2-hour delay but a final decision will be made before school Tuesday morning. Lubbock ISD said there would be a 10 a.m. start but that also is subject to change Tuesday morning.

There is also an alternate view of the closing or delays HERE.

Public & Private Schools, Higher Education

Christ the King Schools (3904): Begins at 10:00 am

Abernathy ISD (1104): 2 hour Delay

Cotton Center ISD (1116): 2 hour Delay; Buses Pavement Only

Crosbyton CISD (1204): Begins at 10:00 am

Floydada ISD (2012): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses Pavement Only

Frenship ISD (1004): 2 hour Delay

Hale Center ISD (1052): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses 2 Hours Late

Idalou ISD (1012): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses 2 hours late, pavement only

Littlefield ISD (1088): 2 hour Delay

Lubbock ISD (1000): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses 2 Hours Late

Meadow ISD (2032): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses 2 Hours Late

Morton ISD (1096): Begins at 10:00 am

Motley ISD (2204): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses 2 Hours Late

New Deal ISD (1044): 2 hour delay on Tuesday

Petersburg ISD (1060): 10am start, Staff 9:30am

Plains ISD (2036): Begins at 10:00 am

Plainview ISD (2028): Tuesday classes start 10:00 am; Buses 90 minutes late, pavement only

Ralls ISD (2040): Begins at 10:00 am

Roosevelt ISD (1024): Delayed start Tuesday, 10:00 am

Sands CISD (3856): Closed

Shallowater ISD (1008): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses 2 Hours Late

Sharp Academy (3792): 10am start, Staff at 9am

Smyer ISD (1028): 2 hour Delay

Snyder ISD (2196): Canceled; Students Will Complete Assignments Virtually

South Plains College (2232): Delayed Until 11:00 AM; All Campuses

Sundown ISD (2172): Begins at 10:00 a.m.; No buses

Texas Tech University (1068): 10am start, Staff 9:30am

Tahoka ISD (2044): Canceled

Wilson ISD (2192): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses Pavement Only

All Saints Episcopal School (2048): Begins at 10:00 am

Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Begins at 10:00 am; Staff Report at 9:45 AM

Lubbock Christian School (2120): 2 hour Delay

Rise Academy (2308): Begins at 10:00 am

Southcrest Christian School (2156): Begins at 10:00 am

Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center (2404): Classes and Texas Tech Physicians 10 am start

Trinity Christian School (2176): 2 hour Delay

Wayland Baptist University, Plainview (1420): Offices Open at 10:00 AM; First Classes Begin at 10:50 AM

Whiteface CISD (2392): Closed

Daycares and Others