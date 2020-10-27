Weather related announcements for Tuesday, October 27

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Frenship on Monday evening indicated a 2-hour delay but a final decision will be made before school Tuesday morning. Lubbock ISD said there would be a 10 a.m. start but that also is subject to change Tuesday morning.
Public & Private Schools, Higher Education
- Christ the King Schools (3904): Begins at 10:00 am
- Abernathy ISD (1104): 2 hour Delay
- Cotton Center ISD (1116): 2 hour Delay; Buses Pavement Only
- Crosbyton CISD (1204): Begins at 10:00 am
- Floydada ISD (2012): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses Pavement Only
- Frenship ISD (1004): 2 hour Delay
- Hale Center ISD (1052): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses 2 Hours Late
- Idalou ISD (1012): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses 2 hours late, pavement only
- Littlefield ISD (1088): 2 hour Delay
- Lubbock ISD (1000): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses 2 Hours Late
- Meadow ISD (2032): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses 2 Hours Late
- Morton ISD (1096): Begins at 10:00 am
- Motley ISD (2204): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses 2 Hours Late
- New Deal ISD (1044): 2 hour delay on Tuesday
- Petersburg ISD (1060): 10am start, Staff 9:30am
- Plains ISD (2036): Begins at 10:00 am
- Plainview ISD (2028): Tuesday classes start 10:00 am; Buses 90 minutes late, pavement only
- Ralls ISD (2040): Begins at 10:00 am
- Roosevelt ISD (1024): Delayed start Tuesday, 10:00 am
- Sands CISD (3856): Closed
- Shallowater ISD (1008): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses 2 Hours Late
- Sharp Academy (3792): 10am start, Staff at 9am
- Smyer ISD (1028): 2 hour Delay
- Snyder ISD (2196): Canceled; Students Will Complete Assignments Virtually
- South Plains College (2232): Delayed Until 11:00 AM; All Campuses
- Sundown ISD (2172): Begins at 10:00 a.m.; No buses
- Texas Tech University (1068): 10am start, Staff 9:30am
- Tahoka ISD (2044): Canceled
- Wilson ISD (2192): Begins at 10:00 am; Buses Pavement Only
- All Saints Episcopal School (2048): Begins at 10:00 am
- Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): Begins at 10:00 am; Staff Report at 9:45 AM
- Lubbock Christian School (2120): 2 hour Delay
- Rise Academy (2308): Begins at 10:00 am
- Southcrest Christian School (2156): Begins at 10:00 am
- Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center (2404): Classes and Texas Tech Physicians 10 am start
- Trinity Christian School (2176): 2 hour Delay
- Wayland Baptist University, Plainview (1420): Offices Open at 10:00 AM; First Classes Begin at 10:50 AM
- Whiteface CISD (2392): Closed
Daycares and Others
- Calvary Weekday Ministries (3692): 11am start
- Cradles to Crayons (2280): 8:00 am start
- Creative Learning Center (1100): Begins at 9:00 am
- DBS Kids (3812): 8:00 am start
- First Christian Child Development Center (2892): 2 hour Delay; 9:00 AM Start
- Kids are Cool (1076): Begins at 9:00 am
- Learning Tree Children’s Academy (3768): Begins at 9:00 am
- Little Precious Steps Daycare (3908): Begins at 10:00 am
- Little Wings School (2264): Begins at 10:00 am
- Stepping Stones (1148): Begins at 9:00 am
- Treehouse Children’s Academy (3760): 9 am start, both 13th St. and 82nd St locations
- Wee Care (2356): Begins at 9:00 am
- Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics (2408): Opens at 10:00 AM
- High Point Village (3884): Begins at 10:00 am
- Howard County Community Health (3920): Begins at 10:00 am
- Lamesa Primary in Lamesa (3916): Begins at 10:00 am
- Lubbock Adult Day Center (2536): Closed
- South Plains Rural Health in Levelland (3912): Begins at 10:00 am
- Floyd County Courthouse (3336): Opens at 10:00 AM; Poll Locations Open at 8:00 AM