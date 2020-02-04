Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following are weather related announcements we have received for Tuesday, February 5, 2020.

Lamesa ISD

LHS College Signing Day scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

Lubbock Lake Landmark

Closed Wednesday (Thursday is still iffy).

Post ISD will have a delayed start Tuesday, with classes at 10:00 a.m. unless otherwise notified.

South Plains Food Bank

On Wednesday, SPFB will follow LISD policy on closures or delays.

Wilson ISD, classes canceled for Wednesday